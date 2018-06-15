Eurofighter fished out of sea

Venerdì 15 Giugno 2018 | 20:41

Carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari
14.06.2018

La carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari. E i fan aspettano nelle tende

Bimba di 13 mesi ricoverata a Bari per Seu, è in condizioni critiche
13.06.2018

Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare

Nubifragio a Bari, caos e allagamentiPiove al Palagiustizia: evacuato
15.06.2018

Nubifragio a Bari, caos e allagamenti
Piove nel Palagiustizia: evacuato Foto
Sott'acqua la cripta di San Nicola Foto

Truffa multe autovelox, 5 arresti nel Materano
14.06.2018

Truffa multe autovelox, 5 arresti nel Materano

Ventilatore staccato Deceduto malato di Sla
14.06.2018

Ventilatore staccato
Deceduto malato di Sla

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi
14.06.2018

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo
15.06.2018

Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo
13.06.2018

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
13.06.2018

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante
13.06.2018

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio
15.06.2018

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio

Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»
13.06.2018

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

Maltempo, il mini tornato al largo di San Foca nel Salento
15.06.2018

Maltempo, il mini tornado al largo di San Foca nel Salento

Ospedale San Paolo, l'acqua inonda il laboratorio analisi al piano interrato
15.06.2018

Ospedale San Paolo, l'acqua inonda il laboratorio analisi Video

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia
15.06.2018

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia

Rome

Eurofighter fished out of sea

South of Rome

Eurofighter fished out of sea

Rome, June 15 - A Eurofighter that crashed into the sea off Terracina south of Rome in September has now all been recovered, the air force said Friday. Recovering all the parts has taken 550 dives by air force divers over 80 days, it said. Pilot Gabriele Orlandi died in the crash.

