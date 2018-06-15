Rome
Eurofighter fished out of sea
South of Rome
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - A Eurofighter that crashed into the sea off Terracina south of Rome in September has now all been recovered, the air force said Friday. Recovering all the parts has taken 550 dives by air force divers over 80 days, it said. Pilot Gabriele Orlandi died in the crash.
