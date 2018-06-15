Rome
Italians 'giving up vegan diets'
2 out of 3 have given up in last year
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - Italians are giving up on vegan diet, a study said Friday. Two out of three vegans have given up and started eating meat again in the last year, the study from the farm association Coldiretti said. Meat consumption was 5% up, said the survey, conducted by the Eurispes research agency. The Italian Anti-Vivisection League (LAV), an animal rights group, said the survey was false and that the consumption of vegetable foods was up.
La carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari. E i fan aspettano nelle tende
Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare
Nubifragio a Bari, caos e allagamenti
Piove nel Palagiustizia: evacuato Foto
Sott'acqua la cripta di San Nicola Foto
Truffa multe autovelox, 5 arresti nel Materano
Ventilatore staccato
Deceduto malato di Sla