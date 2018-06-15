Rimini
Man cited for filming showering bather
In Rimini
15 Giugno 2018
Rimini, June 15 - A man was cited Friday for filming a showering bather with his smartphone at a Rimini beach establishment earlier this week. Police confiscated the phone. The victim, a businesswomen from Imola, surprised the 60-year-old voyeur aiming his phone through a gap in the shower stall on Sunday.
