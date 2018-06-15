Rome
Aurelian Walls tower partially collapses (2)
Wall falls in
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - A tower on Rome's ancient Aurelian Walls partially collapsed on Friday. Part of the roof gave in and nearby streets were closed to traffic around the central Via Campania where the incident took place. According to early reports, part of the roof and ceiling of a small tower giving onto Via Campania caved in, sending a loud rumbling noise across the district.
