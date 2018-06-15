Potenza
Man tries to kill wife
Near Potenza
15 Giugno 2018
Potenza, June 15 - a 50-year-old man was arrested at Tito near Potenza Friday for trying to kill his wife who had decided to leave him. The couple's 19-year-old son, who took part in the attempted murder but in the end stopped his father going through with it, was arrested too.
