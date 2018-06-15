Italy rescues another 500 migrants (3)

Rome, June 15 - The Italian coast guard is going to rescue some 500 more migrants from four boats in the Libyan sea, Transport Minister Dario Toninelli said Friday. "No one can say we are ducking our responsibilities, and even less that we are racist or xenophobic," he said. "Italy has always been and remains on the front line when it's a question of saving human lives. But we can't go on like this. Enough is enough."