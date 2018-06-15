Rome
42 migrants saved by US Navy to land in Italy (3)
Coast guard vessel will take them south of Lampedusa Sun
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - Some 42 migrants rescued by USS Trenton after a shipwreck that killed 12 others will land in Italy, sources said Friday. The Trenton picked up the migrants off the Libyan coast. It will arrive close to the island of Lampedusa on Sunday morning where an Italian coast guard vessel will take the migrants. They will be taken to an Italian port that has yet to be assigned, sources said.
