Rome
Raggi to speak to Roma stadium prosecutors (2)
Mayor to be questioned as person with knowledge of events
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Friday will speak to Rome prosecutors in relation to a probe into alleged corruption related to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the capital, sources said. The mayor will be questioned as a person with knowledge of the case, the sources said. Earlier this week investigators said that neither Raggi nor the Serie A club were suspected of any wrongdoing after the arrest of nine people over the alleged graft.
