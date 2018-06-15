Verona
Man nabbed for femicide in Verona (5)
Woman strangled with cord on June 4
15 Giugno 2018
Verona, June 15 - A man was arrested Friday in connection with a suspected femicide in Verona on June 4, sources said. The woman's body was found with a cord around her neck and tied to a radiator. Police ruled out suicide. The discovery of the body in Via Unità d'Italia had been kept from the media. Police say the suspected murder was motivated by a "sentimental reasons". The victim was later named as Fernanda Paoletti, 77. The suspected murderer was named as Pietro Di Salvo, 70. The woman, who had been separated for several years, had had a relationship with him. The murder brought this year's femicide toll to 32. Three women have been murdered in the last few days.
