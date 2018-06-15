Ready to stop migrant boats with poisoned food-Salvini (3)

Turin, June 15 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday he was ready to stop migrant boats carrying "poisoned food". "I don't distinguish between boat and boat, I'm ready to stop those boats that bring food that poisons our children and takes work from our farmers," he said. He said "the principle 'Italians first' holds for the defence of borders, work, and health, I'm also ready to stop a boat arriving in our ports with poisoned food".