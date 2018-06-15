Pordenone
Pig's head left outside asylum seekers' house (3)
Near Pordenone
15 Giugno 2018
Pordenone, June 15 - A pig's head was left on the fence of a building housing eight asylum seekers at Sacile near Pordenone on Friday morning. The occupants found the head as they were preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan. They phoned the Carabinieri who got municipal trash workers to remove the head and some pig innards also left there.
