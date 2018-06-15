Cuneo
Skier dies on glacier near Cuneo (2)
During excursion with friends
15 Giugno 2018
Cuneo, June 15 - A skier died in a fall on a glacier near Cuneo in northern Italy on Friday. The accident was reported to have taken place on the Mt Gelas Glacier in alta valle Gesso. The skier fell into a ravine while skiing with a group of friends, sources said. Operations to recover the body are set to be difficult, sources said. The man has not yet been named.
