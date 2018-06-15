Skier dies on glacier near Cuneo (2)

Venerdì 15 Giugno 2018 | 17:17

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari
14.06.2018

La carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari. E i fan aspettano nelle tende

Bimba di 13 mesi ricoverata a Bari per Seu, è in condizioni critiche
13.06.2018

Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare

Nubifragio a Bari, caos e allagamentiPiove al Palagiustizia: evacuato
15.06.2018

Nubifragio a Bari, caos e allagamenti
Piove nel Palagiustizia: evacuato Foto
Allagata la sala intercettazioni Vd

Truffa multe autovelox, 5 arresti nel Materano
14.06.2018

Truffa multe autovelox, 5 arresti nel Materano

Ventilatore staccato Deceduto malato di Sla
14.06.2018

Ventilatore staccato
Deceduto malato di Sla

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi
14.06.2018

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo
15.06.2018

Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo
13.06.2018

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
13.06.2018

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante
13.06.2018

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»
13.06.2018

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio
15.06.2018

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio

Maltempo, il mini tornato al largo di San Foca nel Salento
15.06.2018

Maltempo, il mini tornado al largo di San Foca nel Salento

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia
15.06.2018

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia

Ospedale San Paolo, l'acqua inonda il laboratorio analisi al piano interrato
15.06.2018

Ospedale San Paolo, l'acqua inonda il laboratorio analisi Video

Cuneo

Skier dies on glacier near Cuneo (2)

During excursion with friends

Skier dies on glacier near Cuneo (2)

Cuneo, June 15 - A skier died in a fall on a glacier near Cuneo in northern Italy on Friday. The accident was reported to have taken place on the Mt Gelas Glacier in alta valle Gesso. The skier fell into a ravine while skiing with a group of friends, sources said. Operations to recover the body are set to be difficult, sources said. The man has not yet been named.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Agreement with Conte on migrants, euro - Macron (3)

Agreement with Conte on migrants, euro - Macron (3)

 
Pig's head left outside asylum seekers' house (3)

Pig's head left outside asylum seekers' house (3)

 
Conte 'fantastic', migrant hard line pays - Trump (2)

Conte 'fantastic', migrant hard line pays - Trump (2)

 
Skier dies on glacier near Cuneo (2)

Skier dies on glacier near Cuneo (2)

 
Reports of League links fake news says Moscow (2)

Reports of League links fake news says Moscow (2)

 
Sardinia tops 'Best Sea' guide

Sardinia tops 'Best Sea' guide

 
Bari court tent camp flooded by storm (3)

Bari court tent camp flooded by storm (3)

 
Malagò asks to be quizzed in Rome stadium probe - CONI (3)

Malagò asks to be quizzed in Rome stadium probe - CONI (3)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Ospedale San Paolo, l'acqua inonda il laboratorio analisi al piano interrato

Ospedale San Paolo, l'acqua inonda il laboratorio analisi Video

 
Foggia, si finge genitore e rapina dipendente di una scuola

Foggia, si finge genitore e rapina dipendente di una scuola Video

 
Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio

 
Maltempo, il mini tornato al largo di San Foca nel Salento

Maltempo, il mini tornado al largo di San Foca nel Salento

 
Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia

 
Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo

Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo

 
I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

 
Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia

Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia

 
Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

 
Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

 
Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

 
Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

 
Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

 
Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Economia TV
Usa, stretta contro il made in China

Usa, stretta contro il made in China

 
Mondo TV
Accordo Ue su obiettivo piu' ambizioso per le rinnovabili

Accordo Ue su obiettivo piu' ambizioso per le rinnovabili

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Spettacolo TV
Danza: Galleria Milano invasa da centinaia di tangueros

Danza: Galleria Milano invasa da centinaia di tangueros

 
Italia TV
Messina, a fuoco un appartamento in centro

Messina, a fuoco un appartamento in centro

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

 
Calcio TV
Mondiali, la Russia batte l'Arabia 5 a 0

Mondiali, la Russia batte l'Arabia 5 a 0

 
Sport TV
Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

 

Digital Edition

15.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU