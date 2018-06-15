Sardinia tops 'Best Sea' guide

Rome, June 15 - Sardinia has topped this year's 'Best Sea' guide from Legambiente and the Italian Touring Club with the maximum 'five sails' award for five locations. Four beaches in Sicily made the list of 96 resorts, including 40 lakes, while there were two in Puglia, Campania and Tuscany, and one in Liguria and Basilicata. The best resorts were the Sardinian ones of Baronia di Posada and the Parco di Tepilora, both in the province of Nuoro, and Chia in the south of the island. Another star was Castiglione della Pescaia in southern Tuscany.