Conte 'fantastic', migrant hard line pays - Trump (2)

Washington, June 15 - United States President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview Friday that Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte was "fantastic" and that "it seems being tough on immigration now pays". Trump was praising Italy's decision to close its ports to migrant-rescue NGO ship Aquarius in a stand-off with Malta that ended when Spain agreed to take the over 600 migrants aboard. "By the way, the Democrats are very weak on immigration," he said, accusing the opposition of separating children from parents after entering the US illegally.