Bari
Bari court tent camp flooded by storm (3)
Hearings moved to entrance of unsafe building
15 Giugno 2018
Bari, June 15 - A temporary tent camp in Bari housing law courts while the courtroom building is repaired was flooded by a thunderstorm on Friday. The three tents in the 'tenso-structure' were "completely flooded", local sources said. Hearings have been moved to the entrance of the court building, which was declared unsafe earlier this year. The government has vowed "urgent action" to get proceedings into local offices, but legal sources say they do not want to be split up.
