Rome
Malagò asks to be quizzed in Rome stadium probe - CONI (3)
'Wants to clear things up ASAP'
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said Friday CONI President Giovanni Malagò had asked to be questioned in a graft probe into AS Roma's stadium project after learning from Friday's newspapers that he had been placed under investigation. Malagò, CONI said, "immediately instructed his lawyer, Carlo Longari, to ask the Rome prosecutor's office to be questioned as soon as possible to clear up his position". Several dailies reported Friday that Malagò is under investigation in the probe into alleged graft connected to the project and allegedly centering on businessman Luca Parnasi.
