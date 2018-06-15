Soccer: Alisson linked with Real Madrid

Rome, June 15 - Rome's Brazil goalkeeper Alisson has been linked with a move to real Madrid, sources said Thursday. The Spanish giants are reportedly ready to shell out over 70 million euros for the big shot-stopper. Roma President James Pallotta said Alisson was set for a 78-million-euro move to the Bernabeu but then said he had been joking. Belgian midfielder Raidja Nainggolan is poised to join Inter, Pallotta said before brushing this off as another quip.