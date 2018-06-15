Rome
Soccer: Alisson linked with Real Madrid
Pallotta says 78 mn move
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - Rome's Brazil goalkeeper Alisson has been linked with a move to real Madrid, sources said Thursday. The Spanish giants are reportedly ready to shell out over 70 million euros for the big shot-stopper. Roma President James Pallotta said Alisson was set for a 78-million-euro move to the Bernabeu but then said he had been joking. Belgian midfielder Raidja Nainggolan is poised to join Inter, Pallotta said before brushing this off as another quip.
La carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari. E i fan aspettano nelle tende
Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare
Nubifragio a Bari, caos e allagamenti
Piove nel Palagiustizia: evacuato Foto
Allagata la sala intercettazioni Vd
Truffa multe autovelox, 5 arresti nel Materano
Ventilatore staccato
Deceduto malato di Sla