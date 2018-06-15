Rome
Two drowned during Aquarius rescue - MSF (2)
Medical aid NGO cites survivors who are on way to Valencia
Rome, June 15 - Medical aid NGO Doctors without Borders (MSF) said Friday that two people probably drowned in the rescue conducted by the Aquarius ship in the southern Mediterranean last weekend. MSF has spoken to survivors who were picked up by the Aquarius, which is on its way to Valencia after Italy denied it access to Italian ports. "#MSF devastated to learn that 2 young men are missing presumed drowned in #Mediterranean after #Aquarius critical rescue that took place at night last weekend," the NGO said via the @MSF_Sea Twitter account.
