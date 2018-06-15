Rome
Industrial turnover up 0.3% in April but trend down (3)
Down 0.6% over 3 mts, 2 pts below Dec peak
Rome, June 15 - Industrial turnover rose 0.3% in April over March, not enough to reverse a downward trend, ISTAT said Friday. The last three months have seen a 0.6% fall, the statistics agency said. With respect to the peak of the last few years, reached in December, the index was over two percentage points down.
