Brussels
Immediate push-backs against law - EU court (2)
Ruling on Dublin III regulation
15 Giugno 2018
Brussels, June 15 - The European Court of Justice has ruled that it is not legal for an EU member State to immediately push back migrants across the border to a fellow member. "When a person goes to a member State after having presented a request for international protection in another EU country, the former cannot decide to transfer them to the latter unless the latter has agreed to the request to take back responsibility," said that May 31 ruling interpreting the Dublin III regulation.
