Inflation rises from 0.5% to 1% in May (4)
Led by food, petrol
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - Italian inflation doubled between April and May, rising from 0.5% to 1%, ISTAT reported Friday. The rate has now returned to what it was last September, the statistics agency said. Leading the surge were food items, especially fresh ones, as well as petrol and diesel. Prices rose 0.3% on a monthly basis, ISTAT said. Different parts of Italy had different inflation rates, as usual. It was 1.8% in the northern city of Bolzano, while prices actually fell, by 0.1%, in the southern city of Potenza.
