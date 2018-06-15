Genoa
'Irresponsible' people beyond Ventimiglia - Salvini (3)
I expect respect and concrete help from Paris summit
15 Giugno 2018
Genoa, June 15 - There are "cynical and irresponsible" French officials pushing back migrants at the border at Ventimiglia, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday, using terms attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron about Italy's rejecting a migrant ship last weekend. "From the premier's summit in France I expect respect and concrete help. At Ventimiglia the cynical and irresponsible ones are over the border," he said as Premier Giuseppe Conte met Macron in Paris. Salvini also cited France and Macron in particular when talking about the planned introduction of Tasers to Italy. "They use them in many civilised European countries, from Britain to France, and so Macron can't criticise us on this". Macron telephoned Conte Thursday saying he had not said the words attributed to him, allowing the summit to go ahead. photo: migrants at the French border waiting to be taken back to Italy
