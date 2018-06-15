'Irresponsible' people beyond Ventimiglia - Salvini (3)

Venerdì 15 Giugno 2018 | 15:30

Carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari
14.06.2018

La carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari. E i fan aspettano nelle tende

Bimba di 13 mesi ricoverata a Bari per Seu, è in condizioni critiche
13.06.2018

Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare

Nubifragio a Bari, caos e allagamentiPiove al Palagiustizia: evacuato
15.06.2018

Nubifragio a Bari, caos e allagamenti
Piove nel Palagiustizia: evacuato Foto
Allagata la sala intercettazioni Vd

Truffa multe autovelox, 5 arresti nel Materano
14.06.2018

Truffa multe autovelox, 5 arresti nel Materano

Ventilatore staccato Deceduto malato di Sla
14.06.2018

Ventilatore staccato
Deceduto malato di Sla

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi
14.06.2018

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo
15.06.2018

Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo
13.06.2018

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
13.06.2018

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante
13.06.2018

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»
13.06.2018

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio
15.06.2018

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio

Maltempo, il mini tornato al largo di San Foca nel Salento
15.06.2018

Maltempo, il mini tornado al largo di San Foca nel Salento

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia
15.06.2018

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Genoa

'Irresponsible' people beyond Ventimiglia - Salvini (3)

I expect respect and concrete help from Paris summit

'Irresponsible' people beyond Ventimiglia - Salvini (3)

Genoa, June 15 - There are "cynical and irresponsible" French officials pushing back migrants at the border at Ventimiglia, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday, using terms attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron about Italy's rejecting a migrant ship last weekend. "From the premier's summit in France I expect respect and concrete help. At Ventimiglia the cynical and irresponsible ones are over the border," he said as Premier Giuseppe Conte met Macron in Paris. Salvini also cited France and Macron in particular when talking about the planned introduction of Tasers to Italy. "They use them in many civilised European countries, from Britain to France, and so Macron can't criticise us on this". Macron telephoned Conte Thursday saying he had not said the words attributed to him, allowing the summit to go ahead. photo: migrants at the French border waiting to be taken back to Italy

Ospedale San Paolo, l'acqua inonda il laboratorio analisi al piano interrato

Ospedale San Paolo, l'acqua inonda il laboratorio analisi Video

 
Foggia, si finge genitore e rapina dipendente di una scuola

Foggia, si finge genitore e rapina dipendente di una scuola Video

 
Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio

 
Maltempo, il mini tornato al largo di San Foca nel Salento

Maltempo, il mini tornado al largo di San Foca nel Salento

 
Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia

 
Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo

Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo

 
I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

 
Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia

Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia

 
Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

 
Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

 
Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

 
Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

 
Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

 
Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

 

Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Spettacolo TV
Danza: Galleria Milano invasa da centinaia di tangueros

Danza: Galleria Milano invasa da centinaia di tangueros

 
Italia TV
Messina, a fuoco un appartamento in centro

Messina, a fuoco un appartamento in centro

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

 
Mondo TV
Caso mail Hillary, 'Comey non fu di parte'

Caso mail Hillary, 'Comey non fu di parte'

 
Economia TV
Dragi: addio al QE, sull'Italia 'Niente drammi'

Dragi: addio al QE, sull'Italia 'Niente drammi'

 
Calcio TV
Mondiali, la Russia batte l'Arabia 5 a 0

Mondiali, la Russia batte l'Arabia 5 a 0

 
Sport TV
Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

 

