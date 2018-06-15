Conte to put to Macron hotspots in origin countries (3)

Paris, June 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will propose to French President Emmanuel Macron at their working lunch Friday the idea of setting up migrant hotspots in their countries of origin, Italian government sources said. They would be set up not only in Libya but also in sub-Saharan countries like Niger, the sources said, to close the migrant route to the Mediterranean while at the same time safeguarding the lives of migrants. The proposal, the sources said, aims to establish the hotspots in the short term pending a reform, which Italy wants to be radical, of the Dublin Regulation under which migrants are registered in their country of arrival.