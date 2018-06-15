Rome
We want to save project - Roma's Baldissoni (2)
Club's general manager has talks with Raggi after graft case
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - AS Roma General Manager Mauro Baldissoni said Friday that the Serie A club wants to press ahead with its plans to build a new stadium after the project was hit by a corruption probe. "Obviously we considered it necessary to discuss the situation with the administration and the mayor to evaluate what has happened over the last days," Baldissoni said after meeting Mayor Virginia Raggi. "And to see what procedural steps are available to us to try to save the project that we have worked on for many years".
