Rome
Health min asks regions for plans to cut waiting lists (3)
Urges info to reduce treatment time
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo on Friday asked regional governments to send the ministry plans to cut waiting lists across Italy. The plans will be used as the basis for a new national plan on reducing waiting lists, she said. Grillo, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), sent a circular to regions and autonomous provinces to get the information required to draw up a national plan.
