More checks on stadium in order to keep going- Raggi (2)

Carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari
14.06.2018

La carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari. E i fan aspettano nelle tende

13.06.2018

14.06.2018

14.06.2018

14.06.2018

14.06.2018

13.06.2018

15.06.2018

13.06.2018

13.06.2018

13.06.2018

12.06.2018

15.06.2018

15.06.2018

13.06.2018

Rome

Rome mayor meets AS Roma General Manager Baldissoni

Rome, June 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Friday that the intention is to keep moving forward on AS Roma's project to build a new stadium after meeting the club general manager following the eruption of a corruption case linked to the plan. "We will immediately activate checks for greater security for citizens, the administration and Roma football club," Raggi said after meeting Roma General Manger Mauro Baldissoni in city hall. "If these checks have a positive outcome, it will be possible to continue. "We have confidence in the judiciary. "We want to continue with this project in a path a legality and these checks are an additional guarantee".

