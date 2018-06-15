Vatican City
Don't leave migrants at mercy of waves - pope
Gospel teaches us this says Francis
15 Giugno 2018
Vatican City, June 15 - Pope Francis told an audience with people who have received Italy's Maestro del Lavoro labour merit award that migrants should not be left to fend for themselves at sea. He said Jesus's actions in the gospel teach the world "not to leave those who leave their lands out of hunger for bread and justice at the mercy of the waves".
