Public debt up to 2.311 tn in April - Bank of Italy (2)

Rome, June 15 - Italy's public debt rose to 2.3117 trillion euros in April, up 9.3 billion euros with respect to the previous month, the Bank of Italy said Friday. This rise was caused by the Treasury increasing its liquidity and an increase in the public sector borrowing requirement, the central bank said. It said tax revenues amounted to 30 billion euros in April, up 1.1 billion compared to the same month in 2017.