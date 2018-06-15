Rome
Spread drops below 220 points
First time in two weeks
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped below the 220-basis-points mark for the first time in two weeks on Friday. The spread, an important measure of Italy's borrowing costs, dropped to 216 points after closing at 230 on Thursday. The yield on the BTP was down to 2.55%.
