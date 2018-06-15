Venerdì 15 Giugno 2018 | 12:24

Rome

Italy's prison population exceeds 58,000

Capacity 50,000, 23 suicides in 2018

Italy's prison population exceeds 58,000

Rome, June 15 - Italy's prison population had risen to 58,569 as of May 31, according to the annual report from prisons ombudsman Mauro Palma presented in parliament on Friday. This compares to 56,863 on May 31, 2017 and 53,495 on May 31, 2016. In theory, current capacity is 50,615 places. In addition, Palma said 23 suicides had been recorded since the start of the year. As of December 31, 2017 31.95% of the prison population was "working" according to Department of Prison Administration (DAP) figures. This is a slight increase with respect to the 29.73% registered at year end 2016.

