Italy worst in EU for NEETs - Eurostat (2)

Brussels, June 15 - Italy is the worst performer in the European Union in terms of the percentage of young people who are not in education or in work, Eurostat said Friday. It said that last year over one in four young people aged 18-24 was neither in employment nor in education or training in Italy, 25.7%, compared to an EU average of 14.3%. The lowest proportion of NEETs aged 18-24 was recorded in the Netherlands - 5.3%. "At EU level, nearly 5.5 million young persons aged 18-24 (14.3%) were in 2017 neither in employment nor in education or training," the EU statistics bureau said. "This is the equivalent of the total populations of Slovakia or Finland".