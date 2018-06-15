Rome
Prisons ombudsman denounces poor migrant centres
Lack of transparency, no system for reporting problems -Palma
15 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 15 - Poor material conditions and hygiene, poor transparency, the absence of a system for reporting problems and the lack of procedures for appealing against violations are among the critical problems in migrant centres reported by Italy's prisons ombudsman Mauro Palma in his annual report to parliament on Friday.
La carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari. E i fan aspettano nelle tende
Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare
Ventilatore staccato
Deceduto malato di Sla
La linea Lezzi sulla Tap
«Il gasdotto opera inutile»
Truffa multe autovelox, 5 arresti nel Materano