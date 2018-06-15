Aquarius passes Sardinia, heads to open sea for Spain

Venerdì 15 Giugno 2018 | 10:44

Carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari
14.06.2018

La carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari. E i fan aspettano nelle tende

Bimba di 13 mesi ricoverata a Bari per Seu, è in condizioni critiche
13.06.2018

Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare

Ventilatore staccato Deceduto malato di Sla
14.06.2018

Ventilatore staccato
Deceduto malato di Sla

La linea Lezzi sulla Tap «Il gasdotto opera inutile»
14.06.2018

La linea Lezzi sulla Tap
«Il gasdotto opera inutile»

Incidente mortale sulla Casarano-Ugento
12.03.2012

Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi
14.06.2018

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo
13.06.2018

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
13.06.2018

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante
13.06.2018

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»
13.06.2018

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
13.06.2018

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia
14.06.2018

Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia

Valencia

Aquarius passes Sardinia, heads to open sea for Spain

Nighttime stop near Olbia to stock up on food, toys

Aquarius passes Sardinia, heads to open sea for Spain

Valencia, June 15 - The convoy of three ships including the migrant-rescue ship Aquarius operated by SOS Mediteranée and collectively carrying 629 migrants denied entry to Italy last Sunday sailed past the Italian island region of Sardinia on Friday and headed for open sea on its way to the Spanish port of Valencia, where it is expected to dock on Sunday morning. Sailing conditions improved during the night and the ship made a scheduled stop near Olbia to pick up additional food supplies and toys for the children on board. "The wind is blowing 15 knots and there are a metere-and-a-half waves," said Alessandro Porro from the ship. "The night was quiet, even if the migrants are now in their sixth day of travel and are exhausted," he added. Meanwhile preparations are underway in Valencia to receive the migrants near the cruise liner terminal. The convoy of three boats will be met on the seaward edge of Spanish territorial waters by Spanish motorboats and accompanied into port one at a time: first the Italian military vessels and then the Aquarius, at intervals of 3-4 hours.

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia

 
Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo

Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo

 
I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

 
Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia

Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia

 
Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

 
Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

 
Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

 
Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

 
Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

 
Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

 
Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

 
Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

 
Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

 
San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

 

Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 15 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 15 giugno 2018

 
Calcio TV
Mondiali, la Russia batte l'Arabia 5 a 0

Mondiali, la Russia batte l'Arabia 5 a 0

 
Notiziari TV
ANSAtg delle ore 8

ANSAtg delle ore 8

 
Italia TV
Aquarius: reportage da bordo della nave

Aquarius: reportage da bordo della nave

 
Mondo TV
Antartide, persi 3.000 miliardi di tonnellate ghiacci

Antartide, persi 3.000 miliardi di tonnellate ghiacci

 
Spettacolo TV
Dumbo torna a volare

Dumbo torna a volare

 
Economia TV
Dazi: Usa alzano tiro, nel mirino gli aiuti agricoli Ue

Dazi: Usa alzano tiro, nel mirino gli aiuti agricoli Ue

 
Sport TV
Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

 

