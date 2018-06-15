Universiade: ensure security and implement contracts, FISU

Venerdì 15 Giugno 2018 | 10:44

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari
14.06.2018

La carica dei 100mila per Vasco Rossi a Bari. E i fan aspettano nelle tende

Bimba di 13 mesi ricoverata a Bari per Seu, è in condizioni critiche
13.06.2018

Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare

Ventilatore staccato Deceduto malato di Sla
14.06.2018

Ventilatore staccato
Deceduto malato di Sla

La linea Lezzi sulla Tap «Il gasdotto opera inutile»
14.06.2018

La linea Lezzi sulla Tap
«Il gasdotto opera inutile»

Incidente mortale sulla Casarano-Ugento
12.03.2012

Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi
14.06.2018

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo
13.06.2018

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
13.06.2018

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante
13.06.2018

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»
13.06.2018

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
13.06.2018

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia
14.06.2018

Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia

Naples

Universiade: ensure security and implement contracts, FISU

Letter sent to commissioner and authorities

Universiade: ensure security and implement contracts, FISU

Naples, June 15 - The Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) sent a letter Thursday to the commissioner for the 2019 Summer Universiade, Luisa Latella, and other authorities involved in the competition that assigned the athletes village and issued recommendations. The letter stressed that Naples was chosen as candidate for the games "on the basis of a dossier of candidature that guarantees that not more than three locations will be used to house the athletes". According to basic FISU requirements, which is an integral part of the assignment contract, the standard of the lodgings and services provided to the athletes "must be of the same level". These two elements were taken into consideration in selecting the most appropriate project for participants and the organizing committee. On Thursday, FISU's executive committee analyzed the two proposals for the athletes village that were submitted to it, the letter said. "As signatory of the Olympic Agenda 2020, FISU," they wrote, "pays a great deal of attention to the legacy of the Games and wants to support a project that will leave a tangible legacy to the local community and the host city. FISU's executive committee comprises president Oleg Matysin (RUS), first vice president Leonz Eder (SUI), vice president Luciano Cabral (BRA), vice president Marian Dymalski (POL), vice president Yang Liguo (CHN), vice president Leopold Senghor (SEN), treasurer Bayasgalan Danzandorj (MGL), chief member of the executive committee Verena Burk (GER), and secretary general/managing director Eric Saintrond (BEL). One year before the opening ceremony of the Naples Universiade, "it is fundamental that the Athletes Village project have all administrative guarantees, that there is no opposition from the part of the managers of the facilities concerned and that participants' security be ensured." The executive committee unanimously decided that the Mostra d'Oltremare project was "the most appropriate to host the Athletes Village for the 2019 Summer Universiade". The letter also recommends that "all contracts and administrative procedures be initiated immediately, in order to ensure that the Village is ready for the first "Event Test" of the Village, which is expected to be held in the month before the opening ceremony". It concluded by saying that "we would like to held a meeting in Rome in early July 2018 will all the parties involved in the project, in order to ensure full cooperation and understanding for the success of the Universiade and a positive socio-economic impact for the city of Naples and the Campania region. We are eager to continue working with you to ensure the success of the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Aquarius passes Sardinia, heads to open sea for Spain

Aquarius passes Sardinia, heads to open sea for Spain

 
Universiade: ensure security and implement contracts, FISU

Universiade: ensure security and implement contracts, FISU

 
Italians prefer chicken and turkey

Italians prefer chicken and turkey

 
Passengers trapped in car due to floodwater in Rome

Passengers trapped in car due to floodwater in Rome

 
Man killed by business partner in Modena

Man killed by business partner in Modena

 
2 women blocked in car by cloudburst

2 women blocked in car by cloudburst

 
Ex-priest gets 3 yrs 8 mts for abuse of minor

Ex-priest gets 3 yrs 8 mts for abuse of minor

 
Popular initiative for citizenship education in schools

Popular initiative for citizenship education in schools

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia

Bari, piove nella sala intercettazioni e negli archivi del Palagiustizia

 
Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo

Bari, strade allagate e palagiustizia evacuato per maltempo

 
I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

 
Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia

Prestiti con tassi al 600%, quattro arresti a Foggia

 
Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

 
Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

 
Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

 
Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

 
Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

 
Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

 
Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

 
Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

 
Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

 
San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 15 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 15 giugno 2018

 
Calcio TV
Mondiali, la Russia batte l'Arabia 5 a 0

Mondiali, la Russia batte l'Arabia 5 a 0

 
Notiziari TV
ANSAtg delle ore 8

ANSAtg delle ore 8

 
Italia TV
Aquarius: reportage da bordo della nave

Aquarius: reportage da bordo della nave

 
Mondo TV
Antartide, persi 3.000 miliardi di tonnellate ghiacci

Antartide, persi 3.000 miliardi di tonnellate ghiacci

 
Spettacolo TV
Dumbo torna a volare

Dumbo torna a volare

 
Economia TV
Dazi: Usa alzano tiro, nel mirino gli aiuti agricoli Ue

Dazi: Usa alzano tiro, nel mirino gli aiuti agricoli Ue

 
Sport TV
Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

 

Digital Edition

15.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU