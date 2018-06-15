Universiade: ensure security and implement contracts, FISU

Naples, June 15 - The Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) sent a letter Thursday to the commissioner for the 2019 Summer Universiade, Luisa Latella, and other authorities involved in the competition that assigned the athletes village and issued recommendations. The letter stressed that Naples was chosen as candidate for the games "on the basis of a dossier of candidature that guarantees that not more than three locations will be used to house the athletes". According to basic FISU requirements, which is an integral part of the assignment contract, the standard of the lodgings and services provided to the athletes "must be of the same level". These two elements were taken into consideration in selecting the most appropriate project for participants and the organizing committee. On Thursday, FISU's executive committee analyzed the two proposals for the athletes village that were submitted to it, the letter said. "As signatory of the Olympic Agenda 2020, FISU," they wrote, "pays a great deal of attention to the legacy of the Games and wants to support a project that will leave a tangible legacy to the local community and the host city. FISU's executive committee comprises president Oleg Matysin (RUS), first vice president Leonz Eder (SUI), vice president Luciano Cabral (BRA), vice president Marian Dymalski (POL), vice president Yang Liguo (CHN), vice president Leopold Senghor (SEN), treasurer Bayasgalan Danzandorj (MGL), chief member of the executive committee Verena Burk (GER), and secretary general/managing director Eric Saintrond (BEL). One year before the opening ceremony of the Naples Universiade, "it is fundamental that the Athletes Village project have all administrative guarantees, that there is no opposition from the part of the managers of the facilities concerned and that participants' security be ensured." The executive committee unanimously decided that the Mostra d'Oltremare project was "the most appropriate to host the Athletes Village for the 2019 Summer Universiade". The letter also recommends that "all contracts and administrative procedures be initiated immediately, in order to ensure that the Village is ready for the first "Event Test" of the Village, which is expected to be held in the month before the opening ceremony". It concluded by saying that "we would like to held a meeting in Rome in early July 2018 will all the parties involved in the project, in order to ensure full cooperation and understanding for the success of the Universiade and a positive socio-economic impact for the city of Naples and the Campania region. We are eager to continue working with you to ensure the success of the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples."