Rome
Passengers trapped in car due to floodwater in Rome
Heavy rainfall brings disruption to parts of capital
14 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 14 - Rescuers intervened to help passengers out of a car trapped in high water in Rome on Thursday afternoon as heavy rainfall brought chaos and disruption to parts of the capital. The incident occurred in the Prenestino and Casilino area in east Rome, where a gym was also flooded. Flooding and disruption to traffic were also reported in the Salario, Nomentano and Flaminio areas to the north.
