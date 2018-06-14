Rome
Italians prefer chicken and turkey
Most Italians meat eaters
14 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 14 - Most Italians are meat eaters but they prefer chicken and turkey, whose consumption is 24% up over the last five years, an IPSOS study said Thursday. Meat is regarded as a must-eat by sports practitioners and dieters, and is the prime source of protein for 54% of Italians, the study said.
