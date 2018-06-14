8 of 10 Italians drink beer, up 34% over last decade

Milan, June 14 - Eight out of 10 Italians drink beer and 70% favour special brews, a DOXA survey for the Birra Moretti Observatory said Thursday. The number of beer drinkers has risen 34% over the last 10 years, the survey said, with only six out of 10 drinking beer in 2008. Per capita consumption is substantially steady at 31 litres today compared to 30 10 years ago, much lower than the European average.