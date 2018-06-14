Giovedì 14 Giugno 2018 | 19:49

Rome

Rome to name street after neo-Fascist Almirante (3)

FdI motion passes in 'historic victory'

Rome to name street after neo-Fascist Almirante (3)

Rome,June 14 - Rome is to name a street or piazza after postwar Neo-Fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI) leader Giorgio Almirante, according to a motion passed by the city council Thursday. The motion in favour of Almirante (1914-1988), who founded the MSI and led it until a year before his death, was put forward by the far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. FdI celebrated the approval of the motion as a "historic victory for the Italian and Roman right". The motion garnered the support of the right and the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S).

