Shame on Albinati for Aquarius kid death hope – Salvini

Rome, June 14 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday slammed Strega prizewinning author and screenplay writer Edoardo Albinati for apparently saying he hoped one of the migrant children on board the Aquarius might die. "How shameful!" said Salvini in a tweet, posting a recording in which Albinati, during a book presentation in Milan on Tuesday, can be heard saying "I have to say that yesterday I myself, with a realpolitik approach of which I was also ashamed, hoped that someone on the Aquarius might die. I said to myself: now, if a child dies, I want to see what happens to our government". On Sunday Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant League, announced that the Aquarius operated by NGO SOS Mediterranée and carrying 629 migrants would not be allowed to dock in Italian ports. The move led to a 30-hour standoff with Malta and a chorus of protests from opposition parties, the Church, civil society and Italy's cultural community, including Albinati himself.