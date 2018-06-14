Lysippus seizure executive say prosecutors (3)

Pesaro, June 14 - An order issued last week to seize an ancient Greek statue for years disputed by Italy and the Getty Museum in Malibu is "immediately executive", prosecutors said Thursday. "The Lysippus statue must return to Italy", they told ANSA. "We expect politicians to play their part," the prosecutors said. The figure has been contested ever since the Getty bought it for almost four million dollars in 1977 - almost 800 times the $5,600 the fishermen sold it to Italian dealers for in 1964. Entitled The Getty Bronze (Statue of a Victorious Youth), the statue is one of the best-known works in the Los Angeles-based museum.