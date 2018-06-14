Rome
Over 1,500 postal hirings by year's end (3)
Deal with unions, 6,000 workers 2018-20
14 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 14 - The Italian Post Office said Thursday it had signed an accord with unions to hire 1,580 workers by the end of the year. Over the three-year period from 2018 to 2020, some 6,000 workers will be involved, it said. Those will include moving from part time to full time contracts as well as new hirings, Poste Italiane said. photo: CEO Matteo Del Fante
