Culture ministry orders inspection after Roma stadium probe

Rome, June 14 - The Italian ministry for culture led by Alberto Bonisoli ordered an inspection Thursday in the wake of a probe into alleged corruption related to the revision of AS Roma football club's initial project to build a new stadium in the Italian capital that led to nine arrests on Wednesday. The order was given after questions emerged over the lifting of architectural restrictions concerning the grandstand of the Tor di Valle Racecourse, where the new stadium is due to be built. Specificaly, 'friends' and 'intermediaries' of arrested businessman Luca Parnasi allegedly tried to intervene with Rome special superintendent Francesco Prosperetti to have the restrictions lifted. Parnasi controls the company that bought the land for the project.