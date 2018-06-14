Rome
Superintendent Prosperetti probed over Roma stadium (2)
Handled protected status of Tor di Valle racetrack
14 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 14 - Rome Archaeological Superintendent Francesco Prosperetti, who handled the issue of the protected status of the Tor di Valle racetrack stands, was placed under investigation in the Roma stadium graft case Thursday. Prosecutors said the former chief secretary of the culture ministry, Claudio Santini, "got to Superintendent Francesco Prosperetti who had been asked to rule on the status," which was removed so the project could go ahead.
Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento
Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare
False fatture, arrestato imprenditore barlettano Dagostino
Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli