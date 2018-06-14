Rome
Education min probe into student who lost fingertip (3)
Work experience shdn't put students at risk - Bussetti
14 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 14 - Education Minister Marco Bussetti said Thursday he had ordered an "immediate" probe into the case of a 17-year-old boy who lost a fingertip in a work accident while on a work experience scheme in Prato earlier this week. "What happened is serious and requires a prompt investigations," the minister said. "If there mistakes, if that deal was not respected, we must intervene firmly. The activities carried out by youngsters must always occur in conditions of maximum safety, We cannot let the safety of participating students be endangered in any way". The high-school student lost the tip of his ring finger.
