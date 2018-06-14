Never committed crimes says Parnasi (3)

Rome, June 14 - Rome businessman Luca Parnasi told his lawyers Thursday that he never committed crimes linked to the project to build a new AS Roma stadium, for which he has been arrested. "I never committed any crime. We worked for years, 24 hours a day, just to realise a project," they quoted him as saying. Parnasi is currently jailed on charges of alleged corruption. He is alleged to have paid off city officials. Parnasi's lawyers said their client would exercise his right to remain silent.