Rome
Basketball: Italy women's 3x3 world champions (2)
Azzurre beat defending champions Russia
12 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 12 - The Italian women's 3x3 basketball national team won the world championship in Manila on Tuesday, beating defending champions Russia in the final. As the name suggests, 3x3 is three-a-side basketball but, unlike the regular game, it is played with just one hoop. It is a new Olympic sport.
