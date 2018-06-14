I'll ask EU migrant cooperation in Paris - Conte (3)

Rome, June 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday he would ask for more European Union cooperation on migrants at a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron Friday. "I guarantee you that in Paris, as I have done until today, I will bring Italy's request for broader cooperation and solidarity at a European level on the immigration issue," he said. "It's time to give life to an effective migrant policy, that sees our country no longer alone in managing the emergencies that regard so many migrants arriving on our coasts".