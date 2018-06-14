Migrant 'detente' time with Italy - Macron (3)

Paris, June 14 - French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday it was "time for detente" with Italy after a diplomatic crisis over migrant ship Aquarius had threatened his meeting with Premier Giuseppe Conte in Paris Friday. "From the start of my mandate I have wanted to collaborate with Italy," Macron said, according to BFM-TV. The working lunch with Conte is scheduled to go ahead Friday after macron denied calling Italy "cynical and irresponsible" for closing its ports to the Aquarius.