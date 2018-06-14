Rome
Work accidents 'like war bulletin' - Di Maio (3)
Respect existing norms, no new laws says minister
14 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 14 - Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday the latest workplace accident figures showing a steady and steep rise were "like a war bulletin". He said "the numbers are devastating". Di Maio said "this is a very important issue, on which we must get to work immediately." Di Maio said there would not be any new slaws but rather a drive to respect existing ones.
