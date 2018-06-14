Berlin
Fruitful talks with German econ, finance mins - Tria (3)
'Constructive dialogue' on ECOFIN topics, eurozone reform
14 Giugno 2018
Berlin, June 14 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria told ANSA Thursday that in his talks with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier "we started a fruitful and constructive dialogue". Scholz said the talks had been "friendly" and Altmeier said they had been "constructive". Tria said discussions with Scholz had focused on the issues that will be at the centre of the next ECOFIN meeting, the completion of banking union and eurozone reform. His talks with Altmeier, Tria said, focused on relaunching investment policy in Europe.
